Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023: When Ramzan Crescent Moon Will Be Sighted in India?

Ramadan is almost around the corner and like every year, Muslims are excited to know the start date of Ramzan 2023. All Muslim festivals are based on the moon sighting and so is for the blessed month of Ramzaan.

Ramadan is an auspicious month celebrated by Muslims globally with great zeal and enthusiasm. During this month, the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and that makes it even more special to the Muslims.

This year, Ramadan 2023 is likely to start from either 23 or 24 March. The exact date will be revealed after the Ramadan moon sighting. So, when will be the Ramadan crescent moon sighted in India? Let us read below.