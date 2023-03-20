Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023: When Ramzan Crescent Moon Will Be Sighted in India?

Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in India and other countries.
(Photo: iStock)
Ramadan is almost around the corner and like every year, Muslims are excited to know the start date of Ramzan 2023. All Muslim festivals are based on the moon sighting and so is for the blessed month of Ramzaan.
Ramadan is an auspicious month celebrated by Muslims globally with great zeal and enthusiasm. During this month, the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and that makes it even more special to the Muslims.
This year, Ramadan 2023 is likely to start from either 23 or 24 March. The exact date will be revealed after the Ramadan moon sighting. So, when will be the Ramadan crescent moon sighted in India? Let us read below.
The Ramadan moon sighting in India may take place on 22 March 2023. In Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Muslim dominant countries, the Ramadan moon sighting may be held tomorrow on Tuesday, 21 March. If the crescent moon is seen on 21 March (29th day of Sha'ban 1444 Hijri) after Salat al Maghrib, the first day of Ramadan will be Wednesday, 22 March. However, if the moon is not sighted, the first day of Ramadan will be 23 March.
It is expected that the Ramadan moon will be sighted in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Indonesia, Iran, Afghanistan, and Malaysia on Wednesday, 22 March. If the moon is not sighted, the first day of Ramadan will be observed on 24 March in these countries.
According to the United Kingdom's Nautical Almanac Office, which runs the Crescent Moon Watch, "the first sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon in 2023 will be on 21 March at 17.23 GMT, which is 8:23 pm Mecca time. On the night of 22 March, the Ramadan crescent moon should be easy to see with the naked eye in many parts of the Middle East, North Africa, Western Europe, and the United States. So, the first day of Ramadan fasting for these countries is likely to be 23 March."
