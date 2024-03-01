Ramadan 2024 Date India: Ramadan Schedule, Iftar Time, Significance & More

Ramadan date, time, and iftar time
Islam follows the lunar or the Hijri calendar based on the phases of the moon cycle. Unlike the solar or Georgian calendar that the rest of the world follows it has 354 days. Hence, Ramadan is celebrated 10 or 11 days earlier every year and Muslims across the world are eager to see the crescent moon that will mark the onset of the Holy Month. On the last date of Shabaan, after the sun sets the moon sighters face West with a clear view of the horizon to spot the small slither of the new moon to determine the start of the month.
The Ramadan moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries.
Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims who observe the Ramadan fast refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at Iftar in the evening.
Ramadan is considered to be the Holy month of blessing in which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Many Muslims consider Ramadan the turning point of their life where they break free from the deceptions of the world, break bad habits instead of putting them on pause, supplicate, heal, give charity, sleep less, pray more, and indulge in the sweetness of Imaan during this month of forgiveness.
Suhoor: Muslims have their pre-fast meal before dawn which is known as suhoor. Suhoor, also known as Sehri, is to be consumed before the Fajr prayer and must be finished before the first light of dawn.
Fajr prayer: Fajr marks the beginning of the fasting period for the day and is considered the first of the five daily prayers in Islam. It is to be performed before dawn.
Roza: Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset. During this period they focus on spiritual activities, charity, and self-reflection during the daylight hours.
Iftar: Muslims gather to break their fast with a meal known as iftar usually at sunset. Iftar begins with the consumption of dates and water, which is followed by a larger meal. It is said to be a time of gratitude, community, and sharing.
In 2024, Ramadan will begin on March 11 only if the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Muslim-majority nations on the evening of March 10 which is the 29th day of Sha’ban 1445 Hijri. If there is no sight of the Ramadan crescent on 10 March after Salat al-Maghrib, the moon sighting committee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will announce March 12, Tuesday to be the first day of Ramadan.
The timing for iftar varies each day depending on the sunset. Hence Muslims need to keep track of the iftar start times to ensure they break their fast at the appropriate moment. In India, iftar start times differ slightly from one region to another due to variations in sunset times.
