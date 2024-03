Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri & Iftar Timings in India; Check Full Timetable Here

The holy month of Ramadan has finally arrived, and it is one of the best occasions for the Muslims worldwide. Ramadan also known as Ramzan, or Ramazan is the ninth month of Islamic Calendar, and starts with the moon sighting ritual. This year, India sighted Ramadan crescent moon on the evening of 11 March, and therefore started Ramzan fasts from Tuesday, 12 March 2024.

Ramadan is auspicious month during which the followers of Islam fast from dawn to dusk, and refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual pleasures. Ramadan fasts begin with a special meal called Sehri and end with a meal known as Iftar. Both Sehri and Iftar take place at specific timings. Let us check out the Ramadan 2024 calendar below, and check out the full timetable of Ramzan including Sehri and Iftar timings of all cities of India.