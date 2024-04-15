Ram Navami 2024 Date: Puja Muhurat, Time, Significance, and Rituals To Follow

Ram Navami 2024: One of the most important Hindu festivals of the year, Ram Navami, is to be celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, on 17 April. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on 9 April and is scheduled to end on 17 April.

Ram Navami is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month. Devotees are patiently waiting to observe Ram Navami this month and worship Lord Rama. One should know the date and important puja timings.