When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 in India? Know the Date of This Holy Muslim Festival

When is Eid-al-Fitr 2024 in India.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Date in India: Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the auspicious festivals of Muslims. It falls immediately after the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After fasting for a month, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on the first day of Shawwal month. All the Muslim festivals are based on the lunar calendar, meaning the exact date is decided after the moon sighting.
This year, Saudi Arabia, UAE and some other Arab countries failed to sight the crescent moon on 8 April, therefore these countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. Similarly, India will sight the Shawwal crescent moon on the evening of 9 April. If the moon was sighted, then the Eid will be celebrated on 10 April, otherwise the country will observe the pious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, 11 April 2024.
The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India will be announced after the moon sighting on the evening of Tuesday, 9 April 2024. If the Shawwal crescent moon is sighted then the Muslims will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on 10 April, otherwise the festival will fall on 11 April 2024.
India will sight the Shawwal crescent moon of Eid-ul-Fitr on the evening of Tuesday, 9 April 2024.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is a festival to thank Allah for strength, resilience, and peace during the month of Ramzan, and is therefore celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm. Eid-al-Fitr has a great significance in Islam. On this day, people unite and offer Eid prayers in the congregation. They also prepare delicious feasts to enjoy them together with family, friends, and loved ones.
One of the important aspects of Eid-ul-Fitr is charity. The charity during Eid-al-Fitr is known as Zakat-ul-Fitr, and it is obligatory for all Muslims. Zakat-ul-Fitr is compulsory for each member of the family, including the children and elderly. The head or earning member of the family has to ensure that the Zakat-ul-Fitr is paid for all family members before the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer. The reason behind Zakat-ul-Fitr is to help poor and needy people so that they can also enjoy the festival of Eid.
