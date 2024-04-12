Bengali New Year 2024 Date: Poila Baishakh History, Significance, & Celebration

Bengali New Year 2024 or Poila Baishakh: Know the date for this year.
Bengali New Year 2024: West Bengal celebrates the arrival of spring and the beginning of the new year with the festival of Poila Baishakh. The festival has deep roots in the region and is celebrated with a variety of cultural events and a lavish meal.
Poila Baishakh or Bengali New Year is scheduled to be celebrated on Sunday, 14 April, this year. It is observed with great pomp, grandeur, and happiness in the state. People spend time with their families and loved ones on this day. You should also make plans with your family and friends to welcome the New Year.
Poila Baishakh falls on the 14th or 15th of April, and the confusion over this date has lingered for a long time.
All Bengalis should note the date and make preparations accordingly. The excitement to celebrate Bengali New Year starts way before the actual date. Now, the date for this year is clear so you should make arrangements.
The tradition of celebrating Poila Baishakh dates back to the Mughal era, when it was celebrated as a harvest festival. During this time, it was a time for the community to clear all debts and landlords would treat their tenants on this day in an attempt to sweeten their relationships.
The importance of celebrating Poila Baishakh grew in the late 18th century and the early 19th century. Today, the festival is celebrated with immense happiness all over West Bengal. People set their work and stress aside to spend memorable moments with their loved ones.
You must celebrate Bengali New Year with your family, friends, and relatives. Try to meet those you cannot catch up with due to a hectic schedule on this auspicious day.
On Poila Baishakh, Bengalis come together to celebrate their culture with a variety of programs and events. In different parts of Kolkata, different societies celebrate the festival with different traditions, but all share a common goal of bringing people together and connecting them with their cultural roots.
These fairs showcase a variety of products, including clothes, home décor, jewellery, and food. Bengalis also enjoy traditional cultural performances and sing Bengali songs during the festivities.
Bengali New Year is the time to flaun the rich beauty and culture of the Bengali community. Everybody wears new clothes and wishes each other in the morning. They also share sweets because no occasion is complete without sweetness.
Many people also conduct Ganesh and Lakshmi Puja in their homes on this day and pray for prosperity and happiness. It is a time to invite your loved ones and make memories for life.
