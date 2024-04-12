Bengali New Year 2024 Date: Poila Baishakh History, Significance, & Celebration

Bengali New Year 2024: West Bengal celebrates the arrival of spring and the beginning of the new year with the festival of Poila Baishakh. The festival has deep roots in the region and is celebrated with a variety of cultural events and a lavish meal.

Poila Baishakh or Bengali New Year is scheduled to be celebrated on Sunday, 14 April, this year. It is observed with great pomp, grandeur, and happiness in the state. People spend time with their families and loved ones on this day. You should also make plans with your family and friends to welcome the New Year.