Raksha Bandhan 2023: Traditional Food Recipes You Can Try This Year; Check Here

As we are gearing up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2023, it is time to make some elaborate plans and focus on the dishes that will make our siblings happy. This festival is all about spending time with your siblings and cherishing a pure bond. Our siblings are our first best friends so we should dedicate the day of Raksha Bandhan to making them feel special. Brothers and sisters spend as much time as they can on this day together.

Siblings are the only ones with whom we share a love-hate relationship and we cannot function without them. Sisters tie rakhi on their brothers' wrists on Raksha Bandhan. People have been following this tradition for ages now. Brothers, on the other hand, give gifts and promise to protect their sisters on Raksha Bandhan. It is an auspicious festival.