Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, History, Why do We Celebrate Rakhi, and Its Rituals

Raksha Bandhan has been celebrated in India for decades and the festival commemorates the sibling bond with much fervor and enthusiasm in all parts of India, especially in the North and West.

On the occasion of Rakhi, sisters tie a band on the brother’s wrist that ensures unconditional love and support to one another. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 11 and 12 August.

The festival is full of joy and festivities, with the exchange of sweets and gifts. Raksha Bandhan has a significant cultural and traditional significance. Let's know the history, rituals, and significance of celebrating Rakhi.