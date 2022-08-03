Raksha Bandhan 2022: Correct Date, Timings, and Rituals
Know when Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated? on 11 or 12 August?
The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner, and siblings cannot wait to celebrate the festival with their family.
This festival is an important occasion for brothers and sisters. It is marked on the full moon day or Purnima of Shravan or Sawan month. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists and wish for their long, prosperous, and happy life.
The brothers promise to fulfill their responsibility and protect their sisters throughout their lives. This Hindu festival symbolises the loving bond between a brother and sister. As per religious beliefs, tying a rakhi has a lot of importance and brings prosperity.
This year, people are confused about the date of this festival. While some people believe that Raksha Bandhan falls on Thursday, 11 August, others claim that it will be celebrated on Friday, 12 August. So, we are here to clear all your doubts.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date & Timings
This year, Sawan Purnima will fall on 11 August. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 10:38 am on 11 August and end at 7:05 am on 12 August, 2022. However, Bhadra is also taking place with the full moon and will last during the first half of Purnima Tithi.
According to Drik Panchang, Aparahna is the best time to tie rakhi and perform rituals on Raksha Bandhan, which is late afternoon. Moreover, it is believed that rituals must not be performed during Bhadra as Hindu scriptures indicate that it is a malicious time that should be avoided for all auspicious work.
According to Drik Panchang, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra will end at 08:51 pm. Therefore, Raksha Bandhan will start on the evening of Thursday, 11 August, and last till Friday, 12 August. The Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat will begin from 08:51 pm to 09:13 pm.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rituals
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters prepare the Rakhi ki thali. They light a small diya and set aside some akshat (rice mixed with turmeric), kumkum, sweets, and the rakhi.
Families pray together and offer a small puja at home. After worshipping the God, a few people prepare a small rangoli on the floor on all four sides of a wooden platform. Then, they ask their brother to sit on the platform.
Both brothers and sisters then pray for each other’s well-being and long life. The sister then applies a tilak with kumkum on her brother’s forehead and ties the rakhi around his right wrist. Brothers usually give gifts in return and promise to protect them for their entire lives.
