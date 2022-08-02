Muharram 2022: History and Significance, Date of Ashura in India

Muharram 2022: Date in India, history, significance, Ashura, other details here.
(Photo: iStock)
According to the Islamic Calendar, Muharram is the start of a new year and the first month of the Islamic New Year. It is one of the auspicious months among Muslims and holds a great significance. Muharram 2022 date in India is Sunday, 31 July 2022.
The month of Muharram is observed with extreme grief and mourning due to the battle of Karbala that took place in this month. During the Battle of Karbala, Prophet Imam Hussain was martyred mercilessly and that is the reason Muharram is related to grief, mourning, sadness and is critical to Muslims all around the world.
The month of Muharram has a great importance among the followers of Islam. The month comes with deep grief, despair, and melancholy in Muslims who cry and wail on the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW) in the Battle of Karbala.
During the battle, Imam Hussain was mercilessly beheaded (on 10th Muharram) by the Umayyad Caliph Yazid I. The event took place in the 690 CE and is since then observed among Muslims every year as 'Muharram,' meaning prohibition. During this month, Muslims abstain themselves from any kind of joyous events and celebrations as a way to pay tribute and honor to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.
The month of Muharram is also important because during the first day of the month, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was forced to leave Mecca by the enemies of Islam and therefore he migrated from Mecca to Medina.
So, it was the 10th day of Muharram when Imam Hussain was martyred. The day is also called as Ashura. During the first 10 days of Muharram, Muslims belonging to Shia community wear black outfits, and go for street processions as a way to mourn the death of their beloved Imam Hussain and the pain inflicted on his family members – Hazrat Fatimah, Hazrat Ali, and Hazrat Muhammad. Muslims belonging to different communities observe Ashura in different ways, some keep fasts, some observe abstinence, and some participate in religious gatherings.
The date of Ashura varies among different Muslim Countries. In India, Ashura or 10th Muharram 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 9 August 2022. On the eve of Ashura, India will observe a Muharram holiday on the date.