Muharram 2022: History and Significance, Date of Ashura in India

The month of Muharram has a great importance among the followers of Islam. The month comes with deep grief, despair, and melancholy in Muslims who cry and wail on the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW) in the Battle of Karbala.

During the battle, Imam Hussain was mercilessly beheaded (on 10th Muharram) by the Umayyad Caliph Yazid I. The event took place in the 690 CE and is since then observed among Muslims every year as 'Muharram,' meaning prohibition. During this month, Muslims abstain themselves from any kind of joyous events and celebrations as a way to pay tribute and honor to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

The month of Muharram is also important because during the first day of the month, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was forced to leave Mecca by the enemies of Islam and therefore he migrated from Mecca to Medina.