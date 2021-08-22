Raksha Bandhan 2021: Happy Rakhi Images with Quotes

Raksha Bandhan images with quotes
(Photo: iStock)
Raksha Bandhan is a special festival dedicated to the lovely bond shared by brothers and sisters. The term Raksha Bandhan literally translates to 'protection bond'.
As a part of the ceremony, sisters tie Rakhi, a sacred thread on their brothers' wrist, and in return the brothers give them a gift.
It is a Hindu festival, observed on full moon day or Shravan Poornima in the month of Sawan.
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm among siblings. People spend some quality time with their brothers and sisters on this day. However, if you are unable to visit your family due to Covid-19 pandemic, then you can send them these images to wish them a Happy Raksha Bandhan!
