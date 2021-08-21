Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date: Shubh Muhurat Time and Significance

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat
Raksha Bandhan is a festival which celebrates the bond shared by siblings. It is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brothers' wrist and they also exchange gifts with each other.
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Sunday, 22 August. It is a Hindu festival which is celebrated on Shravan Poornima or the day of full moon in the month of Sawan.
The shubh muhurat or the most auspicious time to do the ceremonial rituals of Raksha Bandhan is between 1:42 PM to 4:18 PM, reported Hindustan Times.
It is belived that, Rani Karnavati, the widowed queen of Chittor, had sent a Rakhi to Mughal emperor Humayun. She had sent that sacred thread to the emperor to seek his protection during the invasion by Bahadur Shah, the Sultan of Gujarat.
According to the Hindu Mythology, people also believe that Draupadi had tied a Rakhi on Lord Krishna’s wrist when he got injured while using sudarshan chakra.
Raksha Bandhan holds a great significance in India. It literally translates to 'protection bond'. On this day, brothers make a vow of protection to their sisters.
