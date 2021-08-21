Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings for Rakhi

Here are some wishes, images, and greeting on Raksha Bandhan 2021
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival which celebrates the love, bond and relationship of brothers and sisters.
This year, Raksha Bandhan will celebrated on Sunday, 22 August.
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on Shravan Poornima or full moon day in the month of Sawan. On this day, Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect their sisters forever. They also exchange gifts with each other.
Incase your are not able to celebrate this Raksha Bandhan with your brothers/ sisters, then you can send them these wishes, images, greetings and messages on this auspicious day.
I always pray for your good health, and peace. Wish I got the chance to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with you, sister. Happy Rakhi!
This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God that, may our bond of love continue to grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Rakhi!
On this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I hope you do well in your life and get whatever you desire
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters. I still remember the beautiful time we spent together during our childhood. Happy Rakhi!
I hope that god bless you with health, peace and prosperity. Happy Raksha Bandhan
