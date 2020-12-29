Five Quarantine New Year’s Eve Ideas To Ring in 2021

Being home for the holidays has a different meaning in 2020, with what looks like a never-ending pandemic. This year, for New Years Eve, being creative can also be your source of celebration.

With the spread of the new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, our doors may be shut for a bit longer than anticipated. While COVID-19 vaccines have been developed, it is still important to be socially distanced and celebrate the holidays at home with our family and closed ones.

Here are some ideas to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home this year:

Host a Virtual Celebration

If you can't celebrate New Year's Eve in person, do the next best thing – host a virtual get-together. Consider scheduling a time to meet online to ring in the New Year together.