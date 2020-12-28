New Year’s in Bengaluru: Are House Parties Allowed? What’s Banned?

The Bengaluru Police, in an order released on Monday, 28 December, has placed a number of restrictions on New Year’s celebrations, including prohibition of any form of gathering in public places.
So, what’s allowed under the new order? Here’s all you need to know.
What is banned under the order?
The order has banned any New Year’s celebration of any type, involving a large gathering on main roads, open spaces like parks, grounds etc. The gathering of more than five people, in any public space, will be considered a violation of the order.
Are house parties allowed?
In-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their residents and members respectively.
What are the restrictions on clubs, other public places?
Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pus, club houses or any similar establishment holding New Year’s celebration shall not organise any special DJ, events, shows, programmes or performances, music nights and musical bands or dance programmes, as per the order.
Does this mean they have to remain shut on 31 December?
What’s the punishment for violation of the order?
Any person violating the guidelines issued by the state government will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Disease Act along with Sec 188 of the IPC and other relevant sections of law.
