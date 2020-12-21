Amid Holidays, Countries Ban Flights From UK Over New COVID Strain

The Netherlands was the first nation to ban travel from the UK, saying that it would halt all passenger flights till 1 January, starting Sunday.

Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Germany and France announced precautionary travel bans on Sunday, with Italy halting its travel till 6 January.

The ban in France is imposed on all links of travel for 48 hours starting Monday, including freight lorries. The office of the French prime minister Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that the ban is on all travel, "including those related to the transport of goods, by road, air, sea or rail from the United Kingdom.”