Pitru Paksha 2023: Dates, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, and Shradh Rites To Know Here

Pitru Paksha 2023 puja muhurat is stated here for those who want to know.
Pitru Paksha has a unique significance because this period helps us to remember our ancestors. It is important to note that Pitru Paksha 2023 will formally begin on 29 September, and will continue till 14 October. People preparing to observe the event should know the date, time, and rituals. It starts on the full moon and in some places, people call this event Poonam. People worship their ancestors during this period and it is extremely important to Hindus.
During Pitru Paksha, many people perform the shradh and tarpan ceremonies. Many Hindus are gearing up to observe the event from 29 September. In the Chaturmas season, Hindus remember their departed ancestors over a fortnight, which is known as Pitru Paksha. People perform tarpan and shradh rites to honour their ancestors and the departed souls from the family. One should know the details.
Here are the Pitru Paksha 2023 muhurat and shradh rituals you must note if you are planning to observe the event. Make sure to perform every duty as per the muhurat and pay respect to your ancestors by praying.
During this time, people perform tarpan, pind daan, shradh, panchbali bhog, and several other ceremonies to honour their departed ancestors. It is important to note that water mixed with white flour, black sesame, barley, and kusha grass is given as tarpan.
The Shradh ritual is incomplete without feeding Brahmins. This helps to satisfy the ancestors and is a very crucial ritual that should be followed during Pitru Paksha.
Pind daan helps the soul to achieve Moksha, which is salvation and complete freedom from the cycle of life and death.
One should perform these rituals on Pitru Paksha if one wants their ancestors to rest in peace. You should note the puja tithi and muhurat before the event begins on the scheduled date.
