Pitru Paksha 2023: Dates, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, and Shradh Rites To Know Here

Pitru Paksha has a unique significance because this period helps us to remember our ancestors. It is important to note that Pitru Paksha 2023 will formally begin on 29 September, and will continue till 14 October. People preparing to observe the event should know the date, time, and rituals. It starts on the full moon and in some places, people call this event Poonam. People worship their ancestors during this period and it is extremely important to Hindus.

During Pitru Paksha, many people perform the shradh and tarpan ceremonies. Many Hindus are gearing up to observe the event from 29 September. In the Chaturmas season, Hindus remember their departed ancestors over a fortnight, which is known as Pitru Paksha. People perform tarpan and shradh rites to honour their ancestors and the departed souls from the family. One should know the details.