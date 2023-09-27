Pitru Paksha 2023 Start Date & Time: Significance and Rituals

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh, is a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar during which Hindus pay homage to their deceased ancestors. Pitru Paksha is a significant time in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that during the pitru paksha period, the ancestors are able to visit their living descendants.

Hindus believe that it is important to serve their ancestors during this time in order to receive their blessings and to help them achieve moksha, or liberation from the cycle of reincarnation. Pitru Paksha is deeply rooted in the belief that the actions and prayers of the living can influence the well-being of their forefathers in their afterlife.

Tithis are the lunar days in the Hindu calendar. They are calculated based on the position of the moon in the sky. There are 30 tithis in a lunar month, with each tithi lasting for about 12 hours.