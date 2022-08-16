Parsi New Year 2022: Navroz Mubarak Wishes, Images, Greetings, & Whatsapp Texts

Parsi New Year 2022 is being officially observed on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. The Parsi community will meet their loved ones and mark the beginning of the Iranian calendar. They are going to celebrate this day together with great joy and happiness. Parsi New Year is also popularly known as Navroz or Nowroz. Navroz means a new day. It is important to note that the Parsi community in India observes the Parsi New Year in August every year.

