Parsi New Year 2022: Navroz Mubarak Wishes, Images, Greetings, & Whatsapp Texts

Parsi New Year 2022 best wishes, images, greetings and messages that you can share.
(Photo: iStock)
Parsi New Year 2022 is being officially observed on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. The Parsi community will meet their loved ones and mark the beginning of the Iranian calendar. They are going to celebrate this day together with great joy and happiness. Parsi New Year is also popularly known as Navroz or Nowroz. Navroz means a new day. It is important to note that the Parsi community in India observes the Parsi New Year in August every year.
Parsi New Year 2022 will be celebrated on 16 August 2022 and the community is going to observe the day together. This day holds great significance for the community. People belonging to the Parsi community decorate their homes on this day and wear new clothes. They also prepare delicious food items and meet their loved ones to observe the auspicious occasion.
The Parsi community will send Parsi New Year 2022 wishes, messages, quotes, etc, to their loved ones. They also exchange gifts with each other to make the day memorable.
Here are some Parsi New Year 2022 wishes, images, greetings, etc, that you can share with your friends and family on this occasion.
As we celebrate the Parsi New Year, I am sending my best wishes with love and warmth to you and your family. Happy Parsi New Year 2022 and Navroz Mubarak, may this day be memorable for you.
I pray for you and your family's happiness, prosperity and well-being. Hope you all have a great year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year 2022.
May this Navroz bring along lots of joy and happiness for you. May you enjoy this occasion to the fullest. Wishing you Navroz Mubarak 2022.
May this auspicious occasion bring a lot of prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Parsi New Year 2022 to you.
Nights are dark but days are full of light, wish your life will always be filled with brightness. My dear, don't be afraid because God has blessed us with a brand New Year. Happy Parsi New Year 2022 and Navroz Mubarak.
I wish nothing but the best for you this New Year. May you get what you deserve and this year should be full of positivity for you. Happy Parsi New Year 2022 my love.
