Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Pooja Images, Wishes, Messages, and Wallpapers

Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated to worship the Goddess Lakshmi. On the eve of the festival, people observe a fast and offer special prayers. Varalakshmi Vratham has a great religious significance, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated on the second Friday of Shukla Paksha in the Sawan month. This year, Varalakshmi Vratham was celebrated on Friday, 5 August 2022.

Here are a few Varalakshmi Vratham Pooja images, wishes, messages, greetings, and wallpapers for WhatsApp and Facebook statuses.