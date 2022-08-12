Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Pooja Images, Wishes, Messages, and Wallpapers
Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Check out our collection of images, wishes, messages, and wallpapers for statuses.
Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated to worship the Goddess Lakshmi. On the eve of the festival, people observe a fast and offer special prayers. Varalakshmi Vratham has a great religious significance, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Odisha.
Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated on the second Friday of Shukla Paksha in the Sawan month. This year, Varalakshmi Vratham was celebrated on Friday, 5 August 2022.
Here are a few Varalakshmi Vratham Pooja images, wishes, messages, greetings, and wallpapers for WhatsApp and Facebook statuses.
Happy Varalakshmi Vratham: Greetings, Messages, and Wishes
May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with an abundance of happiness and let Astalakshmis fill your life with health, wealth, and freedom. Happy Varamahalakshmi festival 2022.
Let Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all eight forces on this Varalakshmi Vratam festival. Happy Lakshmi Pooja.
Sri (Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Saraswati (learning), Priti (love), Kirti (Fame), Santi (Peace), Tushti (Pleasure), and Pushti (Strength). Happy Vara Mahalaxmi Vratham.
Dhanalaxmi Dhanyalaxmi Dhairyalaxmi Shouryalaxmi Vidyalaxmi karyalaxmi Vijayalaxmi Ashtalaxmi blessings on you and your family Happy Varalakshmi Festival !!
I wish you Happy Varalakshmi Vratham and I pray to Goddess Lakshmi for your prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true. Padmaasane Padmakare sarva lokaika poojithe Narayana priyadevi supreethaa bhava sarvada.
Namastestu Mahamaye, Shree Pithe Sura Poojite. Shanka Chakra Gadha Haste, Maha Lakshmi Namoostute. Happy Varamahalakshmi habba.
Let Goddess Varalakshmi, who is an aspect of Sri Mahalakshmi, shower blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham.
Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Pooja Images & Wallpapers for WhatsApp and Facebook Statuses
