Independence Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, and Facebook DP

Freedom is a gift from our ancestors who fought for our rights. Let’s celebrate freedom! Happy Independence Day.

Freedom doesn’t see colors or shapes. This day teaches us that there is no place for hate and violence in the world, and only for love, unity, and understanding. Happy Independence Day!

We have the right to speak up and be heard. This is what several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to appreciate them and their struggles.

Our forefathers attained freedom through hard work and sacrifice. We must work hard for a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

My love for my nation is boundless and endless. All I desire is happiness for my country and its people. Happy Independence Day!

Let’s salute our great nation and its freedom fighters this Independence Day! Feel grateful for the freedom you have. Jai Hind!

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." — Sarojini Naidu

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” - Chandra Shekhar Azad

“Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself."- Jawaharlal Nehru

“We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” - Indira Gandhi

Remember- united we stand, divided we fall. Independence Day is a reminder for us that we all are Indians first. Happy Independence Day!

Freedom is the way God intended us; it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate freedom! Happy Independence Day.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai." - Ramprasad Bismil

