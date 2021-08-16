Happy Parsi New Year 2021: Navroz Mubarak Wishes, Images and Quotes
Here are some some wishes, images and quotes that you can send your friends and relatives on the occasion of Navroz
Parsi New Year, also popularly knows as Navroz/ Nowruz will be celebrated in India on Monday, 16 August 2021. The day marks the commencement of Parsi calendar.
However, at some places, Nazroz is celebrated in the month of March.
Navroz is of huge significance to the people of Parsi community all around the world. It is believed that the day is being celebrated for last, 3000 years. The word Navroz literally translates to 'new day'.
People decorate their houses, wear traditional clothes and visit temples on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. They also prepare authentic Parsi cuisines and exchange greetings with their family, friends and relatives. However, if you are unable to visit your loved ones, then here are some wishes, quotes, images and messages which you can send them on the occasion of new year.
Parsi New Year 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes
This Navroz, I pray for your and your family's peace, health and prosperity. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Parsi New Year!
Sending you and your family warm wishes and good luck on Navroz! Happy Parsi New Year
May god bless you with health, wealth and peace. Happy New Year to you and your family
This Nowruz, may love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and cleanliness be by your side. Happy New Year!
May this new year brings a lot happiness for you and your family. Happy Navroz to you!
