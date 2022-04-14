Tamil New Year 2022: Puthandu Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status

Punthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham, marks the beginning of Tamil New Year. This day is celebrated on the first day of Chithirai month of Tamil Solar Calendar.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Punthandu usually falls on 14 or 15 April. This year, it is being celebrated on Thursday, 14 April 2022.

Since, Punthandu is the Tamil New Year, this day is a public holiday in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu.