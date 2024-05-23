Offbeat Places Near Delhi To Visit With Family and Friends in 2024; List Here

Pangot, Uttarakhand:

If you're a bird lover, there's no better place to visit than Pangot. Situated in the Nainital district of Uttaranchal, this charming little hill town has a unique ecosystem of 580 species of birds. The resorts are gorgeous and your vacation will be beautiful if you visit this place.

Binsar, Uttarakhand:

Binsar is a surreal place. From the breathtaking view of the Trisul and Nanda Devi to its lush wildlife sanctuary, Binsar has something to charm you. The town is perched at a height of 2400 meters above sea level, making it one of the highest hill stations in Uttarakhand. It's one of the offbeat destinations around Delhi that is not commercialised by tourists.

Fagu, Himachal Pradesh:

Fagu is a charming little hill town located in the Kufri region of Shimla. From here, you can catch a glimpse of the majestic Himalayan summits. The town is dotted with small stone-walled houses and lush green plantations, making it a perfect off-the-beaten-path weekend getaway from Delhi. This is the best destination for summer if you want to take a break.