Offbeat Places Near Delhi To Visit With Family and Friends in 2024; List Here

Lesser-known places near Delhi to travel with friends and family.
(Photo: iStock)
With the peak tourist season in full swing, it's time to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations in Delhi. Although the commercialization of tourism has led to the overcrowding of popular tourist sites, there are still some unique and lesser-known places that are worth a visit.
You can plan a vacation with your friends and family to these places. Make sure to book your hotels and plan your trips beforehand to avoid any rush. Check the list of lesser-known places in Delhi before planning your vacation:
Pangot, Uttarakhand:
If you're a bird lover, there's no better place to visit than Pangot. Situated in the Nainital district of Uttaranchal, this charming little hill town has a unique ecosystem of 580 species of birds. The resorts are gorgeous and your vacation will be beautiful if you visit this place.
Binsar, Uttarakhand:
Binsar is a surreal place. From the breathtaking view of the Trisul and Nanda Devi to its lush wildlife sanctuary, Binsar has something to charm you. The town is perched at a height of 2400 meters above sea level, making it one of the highest hill stations in Uttarakhand. It's one of the offbeat destinations around Delhi that is not commercialised by tourists.
Fagu, Himachal Pradesh:
Fagu is a charming little hill town located in the Kufri region of Shimla. From here, you can catch a glimpse of the majestic Himalayan summits. The town is dotted with small stone-walled houses and lush green plantations, making it a perfect off-the-beaten-path weekend getaway from Delhi. This is the best destination for summer if you want to take a break.
Darang, Assam:
Darang is a beautiful Himachali destination located near Mcleodganj on the road to Palampur. The place is known for its lush tea gardens, rolling hills, and the sound of toads and chirping birds. It's one of the offbeat holiday destinations near Delhi where you can witness the majestic Dhauladhars standing tall over the hamlet.
Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand:
The beauty of this place is beyond words. Surrounded by snow-clad peaks, alpine forests, green valleys, and perennial rivers, Pithoragarh is one of the most stunning off-the-beaten-path weekend getaways from Delhi. Make sure to visit the Soar Valley, which is said to be one of the best off-the-beaten-path places near Delhi.
Kausani, Uttarakhand:
Kausani is a beautiful place to view the majestic massif of Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Panchachuli in full glory. There are a few 12th-century temples in Bajinath that you can visit, as well as the viewpoints from where you can witness the mountains. It's a popular destination among mountaineers and treakers, but it's also one of the offbeat travel destinations near Delhi, since it's not yet regularly frequented by tourists.
Munsiyari, Uttarakhand:
Munsiyari is a popular destination among mountaineers and trekeepers, but it's still counted as one of the offbeat travel destinations near Delhi since it's not yet regularly frequented by tourists. The best part about this quaint little hamlet in Uttarakhand is that you can get a vivid view of the Panunakuli peaks from here. It is also the starting point for the Milam glacier trek.
Naukuchiatal, Uttarakhand:
Naukuchiatal is a surreal destination in Uttarakhand. Flanked by Bhimtal and Nainital on either side, this picturesque hill town is best known for its beautiful lake, which is the deepest in the region. Another stunning feature of this place is the independent art and music festival, Escape.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)