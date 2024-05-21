Holiday Destinations in India To Visit With Friends and Family in 2024; Details

Assam

The largest of the seven sisters of the north-east, Assam is a place that is sure to charm visitors with its stunning natural beauty and its vibrant cultural heritage. The Assamese landscape is home to lush wild forests, raging rivers, and sprawling tea plantations, providing a unique experience for anyone who wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Bikaner

If you're looking for an unforgettable experience, the International Camel Festival in Bikaner, Rajasthan, is the place to be. The festival showcases the majestic beauty of the Rajasthani culture amid the harsh monounscape.

Dalhousie

For those looking for a more low-key experience, the Dalhousie backcountry is a great option. The hiking trails in the area are sure to take you through dense forests and across raging rivers, providing stunning vistas of the Panjpula and Satdhara waterfalls. The St. Patrick's Church in Dalhousie is also a beautiful sight, with its elegant architecture and stunning interior.

Diu

Diu, located on the western coast of India, is a picturesque coastal town that is sure to mesmerise visitors with its scenic beauty. The town is home to a large Portuguese population, and its unique architectural heritage and vibrant nightlife make it a popular destination for travelers. The Diu Fort and the colorful charm of the quaint Vanakbara fishing village create a perfect amalgamation of contrasting beauty, while the town's beaches are its defining character.