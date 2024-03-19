Google Doodle Celebrates Nowruz 2024, the Persian New Year With Unique Artwork

Today's Google Doodle for Nowruz 2024 was created by Iranian guest artist Pendar Yousefi. The artist says that it is a dream come true to work on Nowruz Google Doodle because he has been celebrating the festival all his life. He further says that it was a bit challenging to cover all the facets of Nowruz in one single doodle after learning the rich tapestry of Nowruz traditions across diverse communities. However, he didn't give up and put lots of efforts in researching the customs and traditions of Nowruz, that ultimately helped him in creating this visual artistic masterpiece.

Pendar Yousefi says that to draw this Google Doodle, he took inspiration from his childhood memories of Nowruz which invoke feelings of joy, togetherness and hope. He further added that there are symbolic meanings of specific elements of this doodle, like in this artwork, the animals have gathered together in a flower filled courtyard to ring in the coming spiring under the blossoming tree. Even in challenging times, the spirit of Nowruz - the promise of renewal and 'a new day' on the horizon offers a beacon of hope.