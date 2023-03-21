Happy Nowruz Wishes 2023: Persian New Year Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Nowruz is the Persian or Zoroastrian New Year. It is often observed at the same time as the spring equinox (20 or 21 March) and is marked as the end of winter and beginning of spring season.

Nowruz is known by several other names including Nauryz, Navruz, Navroz, and Nowrouz. Some people consider Nowruz as the rebirth of earth that occurs during the beginning of Spring season.

Nowruz is a Farsi word meaning 'New Day'. It is celebrated by many countries including Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and more.

Nowruz is observed as a national and international holiday in several countries. The United Nations recognizes Nowruz as an international holiday.

