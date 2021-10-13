Navratri 2021 Navami Date: Maha Navami Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Navami, also known as Maha Navami marks the end of Navratri, the nine-day long festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Maha Navami is followed by Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.

Maha Navmi is the ninth day of Navratri. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 October 2021.

Maha Navami is dedicated to Mahisasuramardini avatar of Goddess Durga. Devotees of Goddess Durga worship Mahisasuramardini on this day. According to Drikpanchang, people wear pink colour clothes on this day.