Navratri 2021 Date-Wise Colour List: 9 Colours of Navratri & Their Significance

Here are the colours for days of Navratri 2021
(Photo: iStock)
Navratri, one of the most important Hindu festival is around the corner. The nine-day long festival is celebrated with utmost devotion and fervour by devotees of Goddess Durga.
Shardiya Navratri begins from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar, which usually falls during the month of September-October as per the Gregorian calendar.
Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different manifestation of Goddess Durga. Each day is also associated with a different colour. Devotees dress up in the colour associated with the specific day.
In this article, we have mentioned the colours of all nine days.
7 October, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Yellow colour, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on this day.
8 October, Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Green Colour, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped.
9 October, Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Grey colour, Chandraghanta Puja; Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Grey colour
10 October, Day 4 – Panchami, Orange colour, Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on this day.
11 October, Day 5 – Shashthi, White colour, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on this day.
12 October, Day 6 – Saptami, Red colour, Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on 6th day of Navratri.
13 October, Day 7 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Royal Blue colour, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on this day.
14 October, Day 8 – Navami, Pink colour, Ayudha Puja
15 October, Day 9 – Vijay Dashami, Purple colour, Durga Visarjan
