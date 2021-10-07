Happy Navratri 2021: Wishes, Messages, Images and Greetings

Here are some wishes, images and messages on the occasion of Navratri 2021
(Photo: iStock)
The nine day festival of Navratri is here. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and is of huge significance for the people belonging to Hindu community.
Although the festival of Navratri is celebrated four times in a year, Shardiya Navratri falls during the month of September-October. As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month.
Devotees of Godess Durga celebrate this festival with utmost enthusiasm and fervour. Nine different manifestations of Goddess Durga is worshipped on different days of Navratri. People also spend this auspicious occasion with their loved ones.
Here are some wishes, greetings, and images which you can send to your family, friends and relative on this auspicious occasion of Navratri.
Wish you and your family a happy Navratri! Hope Durga Maa blesses you with good health and fortune.
Navratri is one of those festivals which brings us all together. I hope you enjoy this festival to the fullest. Happy Navratri!
May Goddess Durga fulfill all your desires on this auspicious occasion of Navratri.
May Maa Durga bless us with healthy, happy and prosperous life. A very happy Navratri to your and your family.
Navratri is one of those festivals I enjoy the most. I thank Durga Maa for this beautiful life. Happy Navratri 2021!
Navratri 2021 Wishes and Images
Happy Navratri Wishes and Images
Navratri Wishes and Images in Hindi
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined