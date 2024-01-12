National Youth Day 2024: Swami Vivekananda Popular Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings

National Youth Day 2024 quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones.
Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: National Youth Day is observed in the remembrance of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary. It is important to note that his birth anniversary is observed on 12th January, every year and National Youth Day is celebrated on the same day. Swami Vivekananda was born on 12 January 1863. The day helps to recognise the vibrant energy, potential, and vision in the youth. We should all observe the day together and understand the importance of our youth who can change the world.
National Youth Day is celebrated every year by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MOYAS) on 12 January, to recognise the ideals and principles of Swami Vivekananda. Various events are organised on this day to talk about the powers that the youth of our society possess. This day is crucial and you should be a part of it.
"Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached."
"Be a hero. Always say, I have no fear."
"In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."
"In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path."
"The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful."
"All power is within you; you can do anything and everything. Believe in that, do not believe that you are weak; do not believe that you are half-crazy lunatics, as most of us do nowadays. You can do anything and everything, without even the guidance of anyone. Stand up and express the divinity within you."
"Anything that makes weak - physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject it as poison."
May the flame of your youthful energy burn bright, lighting the path to a future filled with limitless potential. Happy National Youth Day!
On National Youth Day, may the energy and passion of the youth make the way for betterment, progress, and positive change. Shine on, young leaders!
Celebrate the spirit of youth that dares to dream, breaks barriers, and changes aspirations into reality. Happy National Youth Day to the unstoppable force shaping our future!
Empower Today, Change Tomorrow!
Voice of the Youth: Strong, United, Powerful!
Dare to dream, and work to achieve – let the spirit of the national youth motivate us all!
Innovate, Elevate, Inspire: Be the youth who can change society!
