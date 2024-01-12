A Secular Swami in Vivekananda: Dissociating Religion From Politics

"Vivekananda spoke of many things but the one constant refrain of his speech and writing was abhay – be fearless, be strong.. He condemned 'occultism and mysticism'....these creepy things..there may be great truths in them, but they have nearly destroyed us.... And beware of superstition."

"I would rather see everyone of you rank atheists than superstitious fools, for the atheist is alive, and you can make something of him. But if superstition enters, the brain is gone, the brain is softening, degradation has seized upon the life... Mystery-mongering and superstition are always signs of weakness," he added.

Vivekananda laid the highest emphasis on the service of humanity: "He who wants to serve Siva must serve His children, must serve all creatures in the world first.... He who sees Siva in the poor, in the weak, and in the diseased, really worships Siva; and if he sees Siva only in the image, his worship is but preliminary. He who has served and helped one poor man seeing Siva in him without thinking of his caste, creed or race, or anything, with him Siva is more pleased than with the man who sees Him only in temples."