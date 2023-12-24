National Consumer Rights Day 2023: Date, History, Significance & Quotes

National Consumer Rights Day 2023 in India
(Image: iStock)
National Consumer Rights Day is all about knowing the rights of a consumer which is very important. It is also referred to as Bhartiya Grahak Diwas. While the market runs on certain ethics and values, sometimes people can exploit us if we do not know our rights well enough. The awareness of the rights helps us to maximize our benefits as a customer and enable an ethical flow of goods and services in the market. The Government emphasizes consumer rights and the protection of those rights and tries to involve the citizens and make them aware. Consumers need to be educated about these rights and practice them in their daily lives. Let's have a look at the history, significance, and quotes of National Consumer rights day.
In 1986, the Consumer Protection Act was passed and it received the assent of the President on December 24. Since then, National Consumer Rights Day has been celebrated on this day to commemorate the occasion. The Consumer Protection Act acts to protect consumers from defective goods, negligent services, and unfair trade practices. The six fundamental rights of the Consumer Protection Act are the Right to safety, Right to choose, Right to be informed, Right to be heard, Right to seek redressal, and Right to consumer education.
In 2019 some amendments were made in the act and it came into force on 20 July 2020. This act was passed protecting the rights of consumers and protecting them from market abuse or exploitation.
The Consumer Protection Act 2019 was passed to widen the scope of the Consumer Protection Act 1986. It also includes punishment against misleading advertisements, false product descriptions, or any kind of guarantee of products and services. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) will impose fines and penalties against the companies for such false and misleading advertisements.
The main objective of World Consumer Rights Day is to protect the rights of consumers and ensure that the consumer' are not subjected to market abuse. The day also provides the opportunity for every consumer against different kinds of exploitation. The Act has empowered consumers and also had an impact on how businesses deal with such complaints. The rights recognised under the Act provided in the United Nations charter are Right to be Informed, Right to Safety, Right to be Heard, Right to Choose, Right to seek Redressal, and Right to Consumer Education.
"Every man is a consumer and ought to be a producer." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
"Consumers are statistics. Customers are people." - H. Stanley Marcus
"A consumer is a shopper who is sore about something." - Harold Coffin
"Good merchandise, even hidden, soon finds buyers." - Titus Maccius Plautus
"People don't buy for logical reasons. They buy for emotional reasons." - Zig Ziglar
"In a consumer society there are inevitably two kinds of slaves: the prisoners of addiction and the prisoners of envy." - Ivan Illich
