World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Greetings on Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Happy Hindi Diwas 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, and Speech.
(Photo: The Quint)
World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on 10 January. The day is dedicated to honour and promote the Hindi language globally. It also commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, which took place in 1975. One of the main goals of celebrating Vishwa Hindi Diwas is to foster the cultural heritage of Hindi language across the world. Hindi is widely spoken in the northern parts of India, and is the third most spoken language in the world.
The significance of recognizing World Hindi Day is to promote its learning and encourage people from diverse linguistic backgrounds to speak Hindi. On the occasion of World Hindi Day 2024, we have curated some Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, and images for you to share, and spread the word.
Hindi is the language that is the fodder for the minds and hearts of millions of Indian men and women. [Hazari Prasad Dwivedi].
Hindi is a living language. The country's reputation will fly high along with it. [Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru].
Rashtra bhasha ke bina aazadi bekar hai. (Freedom without a national language is meaningless). [Avanindra Kumar Vidyalankar].
Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial that it did not boycott any word just because it was a foreign language." [Dr Rajendra Prasad].
Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon (Without Hindi, I am voiceless). [Mahatma Gandhi].
Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hi bharat ki rashtra bhasha ho sakti hai. (I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India’s national language). [Bal Gangadhar Tilak].
Hindi is the greatest language of the world. [Rahul Sankrityayan].
Hindi is the soul of Indian culture. [Kamalapati Tripathi].
Freedom is useless without the national language. [Avnindra Vidyalankaar].
Hindi is one of the best language of the world, and I am proud that I know how to speak Hindi. Happy World Hindi Day 2024.
We as Indians should be proud of speaking Hindi. Happy Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024.
On this World Hindi Day, let us promote Hindi language all across the globe. Happy World Hindi Day 2024.
Hindi is the language that binds all Indians together. Happy World Hindi Day 2024.
Without Hindi language, Indians won't be able to preserve their cultural heritage. Let us pledge to keep Hindi language alive forever. Happy Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024.
Let us make sure that our upcoming generations are familiar with Hindi language. Happy World Hindi Day 2024.
We as Indians should respect and honor our Hindi language. Happy Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024.
Let us pledge to promote Hindi all across the world, and honor our mother tongue always. Happy World Hindi Day 2024.
The magic of Hindi language and poetry is so beautiful that it can enchant anyone. Happy Hindi Diwas 2024.
Happy World Hindi Day 2024.
Happy World Hindi Day 2024 Wishes.
Happy Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024 Wishes.
World Hindi Day 2024 Quotes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)