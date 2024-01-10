World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Greetings on Vishwa Hindi Diwas

World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on 10 January. The day is dedicated to honour and promote the Hindi language globally. It also commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, which took place in 1975. One of the main goals of celebrating Vishwa Hindi Diwas is to foster the cultural heritage of Hindi language across the world. Hindi is widely spoken in the northern parts of India, and is the third most spoken language in the world.

The significance of recognizing World Hindi Day is to promote its learning and encourage people from diverse linguistic backgrounds to speak Hindi. On the occasion of World Hindi Day 2024, we have curated some Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, and images for you to share, and spread the word.