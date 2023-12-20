International Human Solidarity Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, & Wishes

International Human Solidarity Day is observed on 20 December, every year. This day prompts governments worldwide to understand their commitment to international agreements. It is a reminder to people to work in solidarity to achieve common goals of social justice, peace, and sustainable development. This day allows us to address global challenges with the contribution of communities, individuals, and nations. We should all come together to celebrate the day and understand our responsibilities. We should promote peace and harmony.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) announced the International Human Solidarity Day on 20 December 2005. This day is observed every year to promote the values of cooperation and solidarity among citizens. All of us should celebrate the day and spread awareness about it. It is observed on the same date, every year, across the globe.