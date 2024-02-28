National Science Day 2024: Motivational Quotes by Popular Scientist C.V. Raman

National Science Day 2024: Quotes to share with friends and family.
National Science Day is celebrated every year in India on 28 February. The day is observed to pay tribute to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by the famous Indian physicist, Sir C.V. Raman in 1928. The Raman Effect depicted the scattering of light and it was a groundbreaking discovery during that time. It is important to note that C.V. Raman earned the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, because of his discovery.
National Science Day is grandly celebrated in India to honour the discoveries and contributions of Indian scientists. This day serves as a reminder to understand the importance of science. It also encourages young minds to study science and pursue a career in this field. People showcase the achievements of Indian scientists to inspire the younger generations of society.
Since we celebrate National Science Day annually, to honour the contributions of Sir C.V. Raman, it is important to remember his teachings and quotes. You can share the famous quotes with your friends and family to remind them of this day.
Here are some motivational quotes by C.V. Raman you should remember and share on National Science Day:
"I am the master of my failure. If I never fail, how will I ever learn?"
"It was poverty and the poor laboratories that gave me the determination to do the very best I could."
"You can’t always choose who comes into your life but you can learn what lesson they teach."
"Ask the right questions, and nature will open the door to her secrets."
"Success can come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you."
"If someone judges you, they are wasting space in their mind. Best part, it’s their problem."
"The essence of the scientific spirit is to realize what a wonderful world it is that we live in."
"The true wealth of a nation consists not in the stored-up gold but in the intellectual and physical strength of its people."
"It is not that idealism of student days finds adequate opportunity for expression in the later life of manhood."
"The essence of Science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment. When I got my Nobel Prize, I had spent hardly 200 rupees on my equipment."
Educate the younger children about the discovery by C.V. Raman that gained massive attention. Motivate them to become scientists and explore the field for the betterment of our society.
