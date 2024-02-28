National Science Day 2024: Motivational Quotes by Popular Scientist C.V. Raman

National Science Day is celebrated every year in India on 28 February. The day is observed to pay tribute to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by the famous Indian physicist, Sir C.V. Raman in 1928. The Raman Effect depicted the scattering of light and it was a groundbreaking discovery during that time. It is important to note that C.V. Raman earned the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, because of his discovery.

National Science Day is grandly celebrated in India to honour the discoveries and contributions of Indian scientists. This day serves as a reminder to understand the importance of science. It also encourages young minds to study science and pursue a career in this field. People showcase the achievements of Indian scientists to inspire the younger generations of society.