Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, Quotes, Wishes, and Images

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: The birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas -- a well-renowned saint cum poet of India is celebrated as Guru Ravidas Jayanti. He was born in Mandhuadhe, Varanasi in the year 1399. According to the Hindu Calendar, every year Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls in the month of Magha on full Moon day known as Magha Purnima.

Guru Ravidas is known for his significant role in the Bhakti Movement, and has been entitled with several names like Bhagat Ravidas, Ruhidas, Rohidas, and Raidas. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed with great enthusiasm in North India, especially in Punjab. On this occasion, people perform special prayers like Bhajan-Kirtan, take holy bath, and visit Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan for pilgrimage.

Let us check out the Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024 date, wishes, quotes, and messages below.