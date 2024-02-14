Saraswati Puja 2024: 20+ Inspiring Quotes To Share With Students

Happy Saraswati Puja 2024
(Image: iStock)
Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is dedicated to worshipping Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning, music, and the arts. It is celebrated every year on the first day of the spring. According to Hindu traditions, Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. The festival heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Basant Panchami holds immense cultural and religious significance.
Basant Panchami heralds the onset of spring, a season of renewal, rejuvenation, and new beginnings. The word "Basant" translates to "spring," while "Panchami" refers to the fifth day of the lunar month. As the earth awakens from its winter slumber, nature adorns itself in hues of yellow, mirroring the blossoming mustard fields that carpet the countryside. The yellow color holds special significance during Basant Panchami, symbolizing prosperity, vitality, and the onset of a new agricultural cycle.
At the heart of Basant Panchami celebrations lies the reverence for Goddess Saraswati, the divine patroness of learning, music, arts, and wisdom. Devotees, adorned in yellow attire, gather in temples and homes to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Maa Saraswati. Special puja rituals are performed, where books, musical instruments, and tools of creativity are placed before the goddess, signifying the importance of education and intellectual pursuits in one's life. Saraswati Puja, a central part of the celebrations, involves worshipping the goddess to seek her blessings for academic success and creativity.
"End is not the end if fact E.N.D. Means "Efforts Never Dies. – Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world." – Nelson Mandela
"A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." – Albert Einstein
"There are plenty of difficult obstacles in your path. Don't allow yourself to become one of them." – Ralph Marston
"Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me." – Carol Burnett
"I think I can. I know I can." – Jennifer Wittwer
"Learning is never done without error and defeat " – Vladimir Lenin
"You must be the change you wish to see in the world." – Mahatma Gandhi
"There is no substitute for hard work." – Thomas Alva Edison
"Don't wait for the opportunity. Create it." – George Bernard Shaw
"Success is the sum of all efforts, repeated day-in & day out." – R. Collier
"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough." – Og Mandino
"Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success." – Virat Kohli
"I am indeed a king because I know how to rule myself." – Pietro Aretino
"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma which is living with the results of other people's thinking. " – Steve Jobs
"When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on." – Franklin D. Roosevelt
"Always remember that you are unique. Just like everyone else." – Margaret Mead
"Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me, and I learn." – Benjamin Franklin
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart." – Helen Keller
"In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." – Abraham Lincoln
"Every day is a second chance."
