Saraswati Puja 2024: 20+ Inspiring Quotes To Share With Students

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is dedicated to worshipping Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning, music, and the arts. It is celebrated every year on the first day of the spring. According to Hindu traditions, Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. The festival heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Basant Panchami holds immense cultural and religious significance.

Basant Panchami heralds the onset of spring, a season of renewal, rejuvenation, and new beginnings. The word "Basant" translates to "spring," while "Panchami" refers to the fifth day of the lunar month. As the earth awakens from its winter slumber, nature adorns itself in hues of yellow, mirroring the blossoming mustard fields that carpet the countryside. The yellow color holds special significance during Basant Panchami, symbolizing prosperity, vitality, and the onset of a new agricultural cycle.