Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed on 19 February every year to mark the birth anniversary of one of the greatest Maratha Emperors Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This year will mark the 394th birthday of the valiant Maratha King. Also known as Shivaji Jayanti, this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra and different Maratha speaking communities of India.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is recognized twice in a year because according to Samvat Hindu Calendar, Shivaji was born on the 3rd day of Phalgun while as as per Gregorian calendar the birth date of Shivaji Maharaj is 19 February.

Let us check out the Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti date, significance, quotes, wishes, messages, and other details below.