National Plant a Flower Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, & Activities To Do

National Plant A Flower Day 2024: National Plant A Flower Day is observed on 12 March, every year. The day is dedicated to promoting the use of flowers in gardens and in creating a better understanding of the importance of flowers in the world.

Flowers are the foundation of life on our planet. They are a part of the natural world and play a vital role in sustaining the growth and survival of all organisms. Flowers also have cultural and spiritual significance, often representing the hopes, dreams, and beauty of the universe.