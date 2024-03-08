CISF Raising Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration in India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day is celebrated every year on 10 March. The day is significant as it marks the establishment of the CISF in 1969. The force was created to provide security to various industrial installations, government infrastructure projects, and public sector undertakings in India.

The CISF Raising Day is observed to commemorate the foundation of the force. The day is dedicated to honoring the sacrifices and contributions of CISF personnel in safeguarding the nation's critical assets and ensuring the safety and security of the people.

Over the years, the CISF has expanded its jurisdiction to include new areas like airport security, metro rail security, and the protection of strategic installations, owing to its growing strength and capabilities.