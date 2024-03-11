World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue and Film 2024: Everything To Know

World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue, and Film is celebrated every year on 11 March. It is an initiative aimed at promoting unity and understanding among people of different faiths and cultures through the celebration of Muslim culture and the arts. The day is dedicated to showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Muslim communities all over the world, promoting intercultural dialogue, and advocating for peace and harmony among people of different faiths and backgrounds.

Various activities are organized to celebrate the World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue, and Film globally, including film screenings, art exhibitions, cultural performances, panel discussions, and educational events, all with a focus on themes of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Let us read about the date, history, significance, activities, and celebration of World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue, and Film 2024 below.