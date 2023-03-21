Google Doodle Today: Google Celebrates Nowruz 2023 With Spring Flower Art
Google Doodle Nowruz: Google celebrates the beginning of spring with beautiful spring floral art.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Google Doodle Nowruz (Persian New Year): Google Doodle today on 21 March 2023 is celebrating the Persian or Iranian New Year, commonly known as 'Nowruz.' Today's Google Doodle represents the beginning of spring with beautiful spring flowers like tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids.
Nowruz is celebrated by many people as the end of winter season and the beginning of spring.
According to Google," Today's Doodle highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring. More than 300 million people gather around the world on this day each year to celebrate the season of rebirth. Today’s Doodle artwork represents this theme with Spring flowers."
Google Doodle Nowruz: What Is Nowruz and Why Is It Celebrated?
Nowruz is celebrated by people from different countries like Middle East, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, and Northern, Western, Central, and South Asia as the beginning of spring or rebirth of season.
According to Google, "The United Nations recognizes Nowruz as an international holiday.
Some people also observe and celebrate Nowruz as the beginning of a new year. People recognize this day with zeal and enthusiasm and make their resolutions for the year.
There are some traditions followed by some people on the occasion of Nowruz such as decorating eggs as a symbol of honoring new life, cleaning of houses to mark a fresh start, and preparing feasts using spring herbs and vegetables.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.