Barbie's history is complex, dating back to 1956 when Ruth Handler, the co-founder of Mattel Inc., first came across a German doll named Lilli that had misogynistic attributes and a more "adult" appeal. In contrast, Barbie was inspired by a young girl named Barbara, who was on vacation with her family. Handler was moved by the doll's resemblance to Barbara, and she envisioned a creation that would be a grown woman.

The first Barbie doll was available in one body type, and it was met with overwhelming demand. In 1961, Mattel released a boyfriend for Barbie, Ken. The dolls quickly became popular with both children and adults, and Barbie established herself as a trusted friend and confidant for young girls all over the world.

Over the years, Barbie has evolved in many ways. Its anatomy has been changed to become more proportionate and anatomically correct, and its outfits have become more colorful and sophisticated. Today, Barbie is still a popular toy that is cherished by children and adults alike.