National Freedom of Information Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, and Events

National Freedom of Information Day 2024: Know the origin of the day here.
National Freedom of Information Day 2024: National Freedom of Information Day is celebrated on 16 March, every year. This year, people will celebrate the day on Saturday.
This day is significant because it ensures that the public has access to all the information the government can hold on to. This includes the decisions it makes, the facts it discovers, and sometimes even private information on people.
The Freedom of Information Act (F.O.I.A.) was passed in 1966 and came into effect in 1967. National Freedom of Information Day date was chosen because it coincides with the birthday of James Madison, the fourth President of the United States.
The right to information was the fruit of the struggles of many people who sacrificed their entire life fighting for it. This day focuses on the idea of free information.
National Freedom of Information Day serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency in a democracy.
It also reminds us that everyone has an equal role in the nation's governance and that their vote is important. The right to information is essential for making informed decisions and ensuring that the government and elected representatives serve the people well.
There are many ways to celebrate Freedom of Information Day. Here are some simple ways you can celebrate the day with people around you:
Gather Information: One way is to gather information on your rights, the current political situation, and other hot-button issues. You can collect information from various sources.
Share Knowledge: You can also share information with others by having social media gatherings or attending events. Make sure to explain to others the importance of gathering information.
Spread Information Online: Another way to celebrate is to take it online by researching reputable sources for information.
It is important to note that everyone has the right to access information. However, there are some exceptions to this right, such as national security concerns.
However, if you want to know some information about yourself or just general knowledge, you have the right to know everything you want. Nobody can stop you from asking questions.
