World Speech Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Ways To Participate

World Speech Day was first established in 2015 by Simon Gibson. The not-for-profit organization he founded also supports the development of speeches and training manuals for self-development.

The history of World Speech Day dates back to 2015 when Simon Gibson, the founder of the day, recognized the importance of public speaking and the power of words. Gibson believed that everyone has something important to contribute to society and that a stage should not be an intimidating space to voice opinions.

He established World Speech Day to provide a platform for people from all walks of life to share their thoughts and ideas. Since its inception, World Speech Day has grown exponentially, with public speaking events being organized in over 100 countries. The day has inspired millions of people to let go of fear and embrace the power of their voice. It has also become a global movement that promotes democracy, good governance, and human rights. World Speech Day has had a significant impact on the world.