International Day of Mathematics 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance.

The International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is celebrated every year on 14 March 14. It is a day dedicated to awareness about mathematics and its role in solving real-world problems. The day has been established by UNESCO's 40th General Conference in November 2019. It was declared as International Day of Mathematics in order to highlight the importance of mathematics in the areas of artificial intelligence, climate change, energy, and sustainable development.

In many countries, 14 March is also celebrated as Pi Day. This is because one of the most widely known mathematical constants, pi, can be rounded to 3.14. International Day of Mathematics provides an opportunity to educate students about the importance of mathematics and its role in improving the quality of life. It also aims to empower women and girls, and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.