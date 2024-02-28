Azad and Kamala: Remembering Two Unsung Patriots of Our Freedom Struggle

The four years of struggle through 1930-34, saw a sharp decline in Kamala's health with Jawaharlal languishing in one jail or the other. The death of Motilal Nehru in February 1931 created a void in the lives of the family and Kamala's health again began to deteriorate.

She found solace in spirituality. In one of the letters to her guru Swami Sivananda of Ramakrishna Math, she wrote, "If I get restless, I think of Lord Krishna. I have started reading the Gita...it gives me much pleasure." Kamala Nehru was taken to Europe for the second and last time – first to Badenweiler sanatorium in the Black Forest of Germany and then to Lausanne (Geneva) where she breathed her last on 28 February 1936.

Subash Chandra Bose who was in Europe at that time rushed to Lausanne and helped his closest comrade with the cremation arrangements. Only a few days earlier, he had written to Jawahar: "If I could be of any service in your present trouble, I hope you will not hesitate to send for me."

Mahatma Gandhi laid the foundation stone of the Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital at Allahabad and earlier stated in his tribute: "I have not known a truer, braver and more god-fearing woman." Jawaharlal Nehru who had just finished writing his An Autobiography dedicated it to his beloved wife with the touching words: To Kamala who is no more.

