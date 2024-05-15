National Endangered Species Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

National Endangered Species Day 2024.
(Photo: endangered.org)
National Endangered Species Day is celebrated every year on the third Friday of May. This year, it falls on 17 May 2024. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of endangered species and the need to take action to protect them. National Endangered Species Day was first established by David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition in 2006 to raise awareness about the threats faced by endangered species and their habitats. It serves as a platform to educate people about the importance of saving endangered species to maintain an ecological balance.
Every year on this global action day, wildlife refuges, museums, community groups, gardens, schools, libraries, nonprofits, and individuals organize National Endangered Species Day activities and events to raise awareness among general public, and encourage them to take actions to protect endangered species, so that they remain healthy and thriving for future generations.
This year, National Endangered Species Day will be celebrated on Friday, 17 May 2024.
The theme of National Endangered Species Day 2024 is 'Celebrate Saving Species.'
National Endangered Species Day was first established by David Robinson and the Endangered Species Coalition in 2006, since then it has been celebrated annually with an unwavering aim to ensure protection and safety of endangered species.
Endangered species are those which are currently present in the world but their numbers have been drastically reduced, which makes them highly susceptible to extinction. The endangered status of animals is declared by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). According to the organization, 40% of animals, insects, and plants on the planet are at risk of extinction. This species is still alive today, but it may not be around for much longer if we don’t take action. Therefore, it is mandatory for governments, stakeholders, wildlife professionals, NGOs, and general public to take necessary actions for the protection of endangered species.
There are several reasons behind the species getting endangered. Some of these include habitat loss, overhunting, poaching, and environmental changes. Therefore, it is important to create a protected environment for these species and to reduce our impact on the planet. National Endangered Species Day celebration is significant because it spreads awareness about the endangered species, and encourages people to take necessary actions for the protection and safety of these species at the risk of extinction.
National Endangered Species Day is an important event that highlights the risk factors behind the species getting endangered. It educates people about the environmental issues posed by human activities that have been one of the major factors behind the habitat loss of animals, which is one of the critical reasons behind generation of endangered species. National Endangered Species Day strives to unite people together to reduce the reckless human actions, which makes animals highly prone to getting endangered.
There are many activities that can be performed to help endangered species, including the following:
Promote Captive Breeding: This is one of the important techniques for increasing the numbers of species who are currently endangered, and on the verge of extinction. In this method, endangered species are held in captivity, where they are provided with ideal conditions to breed.
Webinars and Workshops: Organize or participate in workshops related to endangered species. You will not only learn more about the endangered species, but also understand the measures to protect them from extinction.
Online Campaigns: Start online campaigns regarding the endangered species. Post pictures of your favorite endangered animals, plants, or any other species. This will motivate people to participate in the cause and take necessary actions.
Participate in an Endangered Species Day Event: You can consider participating in the endangered species day events to increase your knowledge about the species at risk. You can later share the same knowledge with your family and friends.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)