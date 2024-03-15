National Panda Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Facts About Panda

The exact history behind National Panda Day is not known. However, the day aims to raise awareness about the plight of endangered pandas and their need for protection. The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) was founded in 1961 and its logo was created around the panda, representing the beauty of these endangered animals that are loved by people all over the world.

Sir Peter Scott, one of the first WWF founders, said that the panda is an "animal that is beautiful, endangered, and loved by many people in the world." The panda was made a symbol of the conservation movement around the world. It became a powerful reminder of the need to preserve endangered species and protect their natural habitats.

Despite progress in protecting the panda, it is still a vulnerable species to extinction due to the destruction of their habitat, which is primarily due to zoos, reforestation, and conservation campaigns.